community, Phillip Rosewall, stroke, cycling, movie land, murray bridge

He's a well known Murray Bridge local who 90s kids may remember from behind the video store counter, or maybe you've seen him out on his bike, but if you know him, you'll know that Phillip Rosewall is a proud Murray Bridge community member. Phillip moved over to Murray Bridge for work and found it tough to begin, but then went on to become a flourishing member of the community. "I moved over from Charlton in Victoria in the early 1970s," Mr Rosewall said. "I was with Noske flour mill and moved over here for work. I did my apprenticeship at the flour mill. "I'd been in Murray Bridge three to four months prior to officially moving her doing a laboratory course. "When I got here, I was a bit lonely for a while, but then I got to know people and settled in." A passionate and competitive cyclist, he was looking to continue his winning ways on two wheels, but an accident put a halt to the competition aspect of his riding. "I was a Victorian road champion in 70-71, but I got smashed up in a car accident after training which put a stop to riding," Mr Rosewall said. "There were no clubs in Murray Bridge at the time, so I joined Killkenny in Adelaide." Going on through the years, Phillip owned successful businesses within the Murraylands community and still has fond memories of those times. "I bought the video store Movie Land and owned that for about 15 years till I sold that," Mr Rosewall said. "I also owned a manufacturing company. It was really great owning businesses in the Murraylands. I did well off of them and have a lot of memories. "There's a lot of memories from Movie Land. A great business with excellent memories. Funny how the video industry disappeared overnight." In 2015 another accident while cycling happened, but this one Philip wants more awareness of and hopefully that will help save someone's life." "I have no recollection of having the stroke while riding with my mates," Mr Rosewall said. "I woke up in hospital a few weeks later. A bit of awareness about strokes would be good and could save someone's life." Taking it easy and still enjoying a good ride on the bike, Phillip loves the simple things about living in Murray Bridge and will continue doing them well into the future. "I enjoy living in Murray Bridge, going for coffee at Steamers everyday after my rides," Mr Rosewall said. "The waitresses are great there. I'll get a free coffee if you put that in there."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/A6JuBkTtRp6nZSLcKrwwdP/31e9c2c3-8378-4456-9e3f-3e5dd927b2a8.jpg/r0_12_509_300_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg