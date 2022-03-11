news, local-news, Bolwell, Bolwell Car Club, Garry Warren, nagari, rare cars, sports cars, The Bend, tailem bend

It's a beautiful, rare Australian sports car that community members from Murray Bridge may remember as it passed them by on the street. Bolwell is an Australian car company that originally produced sports cars between 1962 and 1979. To see one these days is quite the rare sight, but with the Bolwell Car Club heading to The Bend in Tailem Bend over the Easter long weekend, this is a perfect time to see one or several for yourself. The Bolwell Car Club of South Australia was formed in March 1972 when Daryl Siggs, the SA distributor for Bolwell Cars hosted a meeting for interested enthusiasts. Now in 2021, former Murray Bridge community member, Garry Warren is president of the club and can't wait to bring his Bolwell Nagari back home to the Murraylands. "This car was a Murray Bridge car," Mr Warren said. "I grew up in Murray Bridge. I went to Murray Bridge High School between 1964 and 1969 and did all my studying there. "I got this car while I was in university. Nagari is an Aboriginal word meaning 'flowing'. "My parents were still living in Murray Bridge while I studied, I used to go home every holiday and a lot of people would have seen the car in that time period. "It spent its first three years of its life in Murray Bridge and this Easter long weekend event at Tailem Bend is almost a homecoming for it." It's the club's 50th anniversary and they will be celebrating at The Bend by hosting the first post COVID national meeting over the Easter long weekend. "SA started the tradition of a Easter natmeet in 1973 by inviting club members from Victoria and NSW to meet in Mount Gambier for several competitive and social events," Mr Warren said. "It was such a success that all agreed it should become an annual event and since then, each club, in each state has taken turns to host the event every year except in 1981, and 2021 and 2022. "We are expecting at least 35 cars in attendance at Tailem Bend. "The most important function of the club is that it provides a way for people to mix and share interests in Bolwells and we can offer each other advice on, builds, restorations and the remanufacture of specialist parts." The Bolwell Car Club meeting will be held at The Bend in Tailem Bend on April 15-18. There will be new and old Bolwell cars on show and it's an excellent time to meet like minded people with a passion for Bolwell car's and automobiles. For more information or interest, please head to: www.bolwellcarclub.com.au or their Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/groups/906359082774602

