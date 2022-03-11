Grant program to help regional sporting events bounce back

news, local-news,

A NEW federal grant program is aiming to help community sport bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic and Member for Barker Tony Pasin is encouraging local councils and sporting associations and groups to apply. Applications for the Regional Sport Events Fund grant are now open with the funding aiming to kick-start the economy and encouraging visitors to the region. Member for Barker Tony Pasin said the grant availability would help kick-start local events after the impact of the pandemic. "Community sport has been hit hard right across Barker as a result of the pandemic - but we all understand the power of local competition and the opportunities it presents to bring communities together," "Sport is often the glue that brings communities together across Barker and this program aims to fast-track the recovery from what's been a very challenging period for region," Mr Pasin said. "This fund will support many of the events that were cancelled or postponed to resume." Mr Pasin said. "I encourage local government areas to work with local sporting clubs and organisations to deliver fantastic sports events to their respective communities." Sixteen eligible LGAs across Australia can apply for funding of up to $50,000. Events can range from "come and try days" to larger events including elite sporting exhibitions and state level competitions that engage the broader community. - Details: Applications for the Regional Sport Events Fund are now open, closing April 8, 2022. Funding is available through two funding streams; small community sporting events - non-competitive demand driven grants of up to $10,000 and large regional sporting events - competitive grants of up to $50,000.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/349UL7BCpUziK7ATXpUsYWe/5bb2b911-5599-46f1-8805-817ac03dbba5.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg