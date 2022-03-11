Murraylands Cycling Club reveals ambitions to create traffic-free cycling centre

news, local-news,

THE Murraylands Cycling Club has ambitions to create a community traffic-free cycling centre for the region. Club members met with Member for Barker, Tony Pasin, to seek his support and discuss the club's future plans. The Murraylands Cycling Club was incorporated, then registered with AusCycling Australia 12 months ago, with assistance from the Rural City of Murray Bridge. There has not been a registered cycling club in Murray Bridge for just on 60 years. The previous club was registered with the League of South Australian Wheelmen in 1949 and a major open event was held from Adelaide to Murray Bridge to mark the occasion. The club ceased to exist in the early 1960s. Informal cycling groups have been about the district but those riders rode together by mutual consent. Mr Pasin showed interest in the club's proposal and indicated his support for a properly designed traffic-free cycling centre catering for competitive cyclists and the general public. AusCycling South Australia chief executive Jake Thomas indicated there was total support from the peak body of registered clubs within Australia. He indicated the proposed facility recognises the dangers for cyclists on public roads and similar facilities are established or being established in Wagga Wagga, NSW, and Wangaratta, Vic. Mr Thomas indicated major competitive events could be directed to Murray Bridge should the plans eventuate. He also offered assistance in the design work and recommendations from AusCycling. Chairman of the local club, Jason Woodard said the club would use the facilities a bit over 15 per cent of the daylight hours for racing, training and coaching. The remaining said 85 per cent of the time would be available to members of the public, leisure cyclists, those on rehabilitation programs, other groups and generally for all ages of the community. "The safety of a facility free from other road users we believe will encourage more people to engage in our beautiful pastime of cycling in probably one of the best climates for cycling in Australia," Mr Woodward said. "We fully realise we have a strenuous and complicated journey ahead but we have the desire and determination to see it through as we fully understand the benefits it will bring and that we are attempting this in an extremely positive community that is achieving magnificent results in community projects, which of course is led by all the team of the Rural City of Murray Bridge Council. I'm sure it will happen".

