Construction set to start on Strathalbyn's new ambulance station

news, local-news,

CONSTRUCTION of Strathalbyn's new SA Ambulance Service (SAAS) station is due to get underway next month. The $3.9 million SA Ambulance Service (SAAS) station will be a purpose-built facility on Dry Plains Road and will provide accommodation for up to 20 staff and garaging for four, 24-7 operational vehicles. The state government has announced it has acquired land for the new ambulance station at Strathalbyn in May last year. Member for Hammond Pederick said the government was "making sure our hard-working regional ambulance officers have the facilities they need to do what they do best - save lives". "This modern and advanced ambulance station will help ensure the Strathalbyn community receives the best lifesaving emergency care, now and into the future," he said. The new station to be built on Dry Plains Road will be larger than the existing facility and reflective of contemporary functional and design requirements for regional ambulance operations. Last month, South Australian Labor said Strathalbyn would become home to a new 24/7 emergency ambulance crew if the party was elected at the upcoming state election. A 12-paramedic emergency crew would be based in Strathalbyn from 2025 to support the volunteer crew which has been assisting the community. Party leader Peter Malinauskas and Shadow Minister for Health and Wellbeing Chris Picton revealed the commitment when announcing a broader commitment to recruiting more paramedics and ambulance officers for the Adelaide Hills on Tuesday, February 1. Member for Hammond Adrian Pederick detailed investments in healthcare services in Strathalbyn. "We are investing $3.9 million for a new ambulance station at Strathalbyn," he said. "As we have indicated publicly, the Marshall Liberal Government will provide further funds to the ambulance service, alongside rolling out sensible industrial reforms to ensure those resources have maximum impact."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/349UL7BCpUziK7ATXpUsYWe/d8dde2db-0b05-4522-b042-d01930cc4097.jpg/r2_0_798_450_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg