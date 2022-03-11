news, local-news, murray bridge bunyip, sturt reserve, Brenton Lewis

As the Murray Bridge Bunyip recently turned 50, the iconic attraction is starting to feel its age in the old mechanics. Nicknamed 'Bertha', the Bunyip will be out of action due to mechanical problems. The Murray Bridge Bunyip was built by Dennis Newell, and commissioned by South Australian Premier of the day, Hon Don Dunstan, on 29 January 1972. Since that time the local attraction has undergone several renovations and improvements starting out as 'Bert' originally, before enjoying a brief time as 'Bertha' with a baby bunyip, and today as 'Bertha' alone. Rural City of Murray Bridge Mayor, Brenton Lewis said that it is an unfortunate timing. "Visitors to Sturt Reserve this long weekend will not be able to witness the Bunyip rising from its cave as the much loved attraction is enjoying some down-time to allow repairs," he said. "The community recently celebrated the Bunyip's 50th birthday at a special event organised by Council in liaison with the Ngarrindjeri Regional Authority. "The event included the launching and naming of a SES safety boat The Mulyawonk in recognition of the significant milestone." The Murray Bridge Bunyip, or Mulyawonk as it's known by local indigenous people, is a well-known feature of the riverfront that people come from far and wide to see. Generations of children have been scared watching the bunyip rise from the watery depths and roar, but there is also an important story behind it that honours Ngarrindjeri culture that remains relevant today. Ngarrindjeri tell the story of the Mulyawonk teaching children water safety and respect for the fish of the river and lakes. Council will work to ensure that the Bunyip/Mulyawonk will be back in service as soon as possible. For more information about the Bunyip visit www.murraybridge.sa.gov.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/A6JuBkTtRp6nZSLcKrwwdP/812b7be4-bda6-473c-aeeb-c614c1dbbc9d.jpg/r0_258_1241_959_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg