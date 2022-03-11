news, local-news, Swan Reach Riverfront, Dave Burgess, Mid Murray Council, Len White Reserve

Closer and closer are the new and improved Swan Reach Len White Reserve revitalisations. With plans for a new playground, enhanced riverbank area and new connecting paths set to go out to tender soon, there will also be new toilets to be installed this year. The Mid Murray Council is progressing plans for the reserve's revitalisation in line with the Swan Reach Riverfront and Len White Reserve Masterplan, which was developed following extensive community consultation. Mid Murray Mayor, Dave Burgess said it was exciting to see the project progress. "Council staff have been working with the Swan Reach community throughout this project to ensure they remain updated and have input as the plans progress," Mayor Burgess said. "Now that we've reached this stage after a few years of talking and planning, it's exciting for the community to have these projects to look forward to this year. "Len White Reserve and the Swan Reach riverfront is a beautiful area that's popular with residents and visitors. "These improvements will increase its usability and accessibility, making it even more attractive for people of all ages as a place to explore, play, relax and connect." Designs for the riverbank reclamation and jetty removal have received development approval and are included in the tender, along with both stage 1 and 2 of the new playground and access paths to Nildottie Road. The project will be part-funded by a $224,970 Federal Government Building Better Regions Fund - Infrastructure Projects Stream grant and $44,310 from the State Government's Open Space and Places for People Grant Funding Program. Council will instead investigate what other minor investments can be made to create a safe shared space for pedestrians and vehicles in the area.

