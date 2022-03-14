news, local-news, Marielle Smith, Belinda Owens, Labor, murray bridge, election, Hammond

The Labor Senator and SA Labor candidate for Hammond have visited the Murraylands. As the Saturday, March 19 elections looms near, Labor Senator Marielle Smith visited Murray Bridge on Saturday, March 12 to campaign with the SA Labor candidate for Hammond, Belinda Owens. Knocking on doors, Senator Smith and Owens spent the afternoon talking with voters at the Murray Bridge early voting booth. "This election will give voters an opportunity to vote for real change in their community," Senator Smith said. "I am proud to be supporting Belinda Owens in her campaign for the seat of Hammond and know she will fight for her community. "Murray Bridge needs strong, local representation from someone who will fight hard for them and Belinda Owens is the person to deliver that." The campaign within the Murraylands was also to highlight the broad suite of policies that SA Labor have announced. "I have always called this community home and I am highly driven to make South Australian lives better, particularly across our community," Ms Owens said. "I put my hand up to represent our community in Parliament because I believe we need a government that is focused on the future and will prioritise our health and education system, not on building a $662 million basketball stadium in the city. "I want to be the voice for our community in Parliament where I can fight for our fair share of the extra nurses, doctors and hospital beds that a Labor Government will deliver."

