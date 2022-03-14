news, local-news, Mt Pleasant Show, Murray Bridge Greyhound Cup, Sprintcar Championship, Country by the River

Movie night Thursday night at the movies March 17, Murray Bridge Library, 5:30pm the film My Name is Gulpilil, a 2021 documentary film about the life of celebrated Australian actor David Gulpilil, will be shown. Call 8539 1175 to book your spot. For bookworms Friends of the Murray Bridge Library Book Sale Friday, March 18, Murray Bridge Library, South Tce, 10am-2pm. Visit the library foyer and grab a bargain! Show fun Mt Pleasant Show Saturday, March 19, Talunga Park, Melrose St, 9am-5pm, plenty of events, sideshow attractions, competitions, food and drink available, for more information https://www.mtpleasantshow.com.au And they're off... Murray Bridge Greyhound Cup Sunday, March 20, Murray Bridge Greyhound Racing Club, Murray Bridge East, gates open 4.30pm, entry free with gold coin donation to MB CFS, food and drink available, free entertainment for kids; more information www.murraybridgegreyhounds.com.au Fun for the kids Creative Kids Craft Wednesday, March 23, Murray Bridge Library, 4-5pm, kids aged between 5-12 get ready for some Autumn fun. Come enjoy some craft fun with friends. Call 8539 1175 for more information and to book your place. Need for Speed Australian 360 Sprintcar Championship High octane action will hit Murray Bridge over the weekend as the Formula 500s, 65 Roses and Street Stocks race. Event tickets will go on sale online via: http://www.speedwaytickets.com.au. River Music Fun Country by the River Country by the River begins with a Food Truck Carnivale on Friday 25th March and is followed by a two day Music Festival on 26th & 27th March, showcasing Australia's bests country-styled musicians suitable for all ages. For all of the details and to purchase tickets please visit www.countrybytheriver.com.au. Need a hand? Alcoholics Anonymous: Murray Bridge Salvation Army Hall, Fourth St, Murray Bridge, Mondays at 7pm. Call 0423 017 150 for details. EVENT LISTING WHAT'S ON Got an event that needs promoting? Send your event details to editor.mvstandard@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Events to be listed at the discretion of The Murray Valley Standard.

