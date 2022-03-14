newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

The heart of most rural and regional communities revolves around sport. Sport clubs are the places people gather to enjoy each other's company, where they can talk about issues which affect the region, help them celebrate milestones in their lives and are a place to find comfort when things are tough. Today, it is mostly a time for celebration - as two clubs and their personnel celebrate taking home the title of the best of the best in their competition. Mannum Cricket Club is celebrating a win in the Murray Towns A grade competition with a win over the Mypolonga side. Also on Saturday, the Murray Bridge Bowling Club added another title to its list with a win over Murray Bridge RSL in division one. I bet there were smiles all-round, a few toasts and a lot of camaraderie as celebrations continued into the night. More on the results and photos of the action will be on the Murray Valley Standard website soon. The Standard journalist Dylan Hogarth also met up with a few of the Port Adelaide players late last week, as they took to the track at Tailem Bend oval for pre-season training. Tailem Bend Football Club president Tony Hughes welcomed the Power players and officials to Jaensch Park and spoke about the links between the two clubs. Scott Lycett's father, Ron, played for Tailem Bend, while Matthew Lokan's family is synonymous with the Tailem Bend Football Club. So, back to the beginning - sport clubs are the heartbeat of their rural communities, whether it is celebrating, commiserating or watching the growth of people who become heroes to the next generation of locals. Why would you want to be anywhere else?

