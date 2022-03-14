CRICKET: Mannum takes out Murray Towns premiership | PHOTOS

news, local-news,

MANNUM have won the 2021-22 Murray Towns Cricket Association A grade premiership, defeating Mypolonga at the Mannum Showgrounds on Saturday, March 12. Mypolonga won the toss and elected to bat and openers Brady Wrigley and Jared Martson hit the crease. Mannum's Max Bormann was first to strike for the Kookas, claiming the wicket of Wrigley for 17 and the Tigers were soon two-down just three runs later when Jayden Krollig picked up the prize wicket of Marston (13 runs) and Mypolonga were 2/40. Mypolonga number three Sam Elliott (10 runs) hung around and held up an end, facing 63 balls but when he was dismissed by Dwanye Krollig, the Tigers were 3/70. Joshua Boylan then removed danger-man Aaron Zrim (27 runs) before the Kookas got two quick wickets in Shannon Callery (12) and Scott Anderson (0) and Boylan has three wickets and the Tigers were under pressure, 6/97. Keynan Harradine - batting at under six - was the best of Mypolonga's batsmen making 34 runs off 48 balls as wickets fell around him. Harradine hit a couple of big sixes but fell trying to cash in late to put more scoreboard pressure on and was caught by Worthley off the bowling of Jayden Krollig. Mypolonga were all out for 142 and Boylan 3/19 and Jayden Krollig (3/21) were the pick of Mannum's bowlers. In reply, Mannum started at a steady pace until the wicket of Zak Muirhead saw the score at 1/37. Opener Jayden Krollig then formed a steady partnership with Joshua Boylan and the pair took the score to 93 before Boylan was dismissed by Brady Wrigley. Jayden Krollig was the next to go after scoring a patient half-century (50 from 124 balls) when he was stumped off the bowling of Sam Elliott and when Max Worthley (0) was run out, the score was 4/104. However, the experienced Dwanye Krollig came to the crease and despite Lindner and Hanock falling in quick succession when the score was on 132, Mannum's Ben Brown was up to the task of helping guide Mannum home. It was somewhat of a tense finish with the game going to the 50th over, but in the last over lasted just one ball and Mannum won, 6/144. Mypolonga's bowling was tight but they only had single wicket-takers as the Kookas stayed on task. In the A2 grand final it was Karoonda taking out the premiership over Meningie. Meningie batted first and openers Kane Mason (67 not out) and Cameron Reid (50) were instrumental in pushing the Mullets to 6/163 from their 40 overs, a very respectable and defendable total. However, Karoonda were up to the challenge and their batting did the talking. The Magpies reached the total with 1/165 in just 30 overs. Campbell Ballard (67 not out) and Cameron Cox (64 not out) guided Karoonda home with ease. B grade: Mypolonga 8/156 defeated Mannum 10/80 C grade: Mypolonga 10/178 defeated Imperials 10/88

