news, local-news, Japanese Encephalitis virus, mosquitos, pigs, cattle, river, Mary Carr, Roy Hall

Pig and horse owners in the Murraylands are being urged to be on alert for the signs of a rare virus that is transmitted between birds and mosquitos. The rare disease is the Japanese Encephalitis (JE) virus and not only can it affect these animals, but it can also lead to health problems in humans as well. The Japanese Encephalitis Virus is a member of the flavivirus family. It has been found in pigs in various interstate locations in southeast Australia, and the Department of Primary Industries and Regions (PIRSA) is currently undertaking surveillance measures within South Australia to monitor for the disease. South Australia's Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr Mary Carr said there are currently no confirmed livestock detections of JE in South Australia. "South eastern Australia is currently experiencing a La Nina weather pattern, which increases the risk of mosquito borne diseases including flavivirus infection," Dr Carr said. "The normal lifecycle of JE is between waterbirds and mosquitoes, which may then accidentally spill over to pigs and horses. JE is not spread directly from pigs to people, and it also cannot spread from pig to pig. "It's also very important to remember there are no food safety issues associated with eating pork meat or pork products due to this disease. "We want all pig and horse owners to be really working to control mosquitoes on their properties as much as possible, as that is how this disease spreads." Japanese Encephalitis may typically be detected in pigs and horses bitten by mosquitos carrying the infection, but from last month the virus has been detected in animals and humans in Australia for the first time. Professor Roy Hall, Australian Infectious Diseases Research from the University of Queensland said pigs act as an amplifier of the virus and a source of infection from other mosquitos. "Occasionally the virus spills over into humans and can cause severe neurological disease," Professor Hall said. "It can get into the central nervous system, can cause encephalitis and even death." A majority of cases will show mild symptoms, but it's the minority that is cause for concern. "About one in 100 who get infected will show symptoms," Professor Hall said. "The other 99 won't show any symptoms. They won't even know they are infected. Of the people infected there is a relatively high percentage that the virus can be fatal or can cause permanent neurological impairment. The outcomes will be scary." Pig and horse owners are also asked to report any unexplained pig deaths, especially in unborn or newborn piglets. Farmers and veterinarians should report any concerns to the Emergency Animal Disease Hotline on 1800 675 888.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/A6JuBkTtRp6nZSLcKrwwdP/b16a99e8-4285-4dfc-9b94-f9aecf5ee5b9.jpg/r0_45_493_324_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg