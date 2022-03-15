community, pilates, murray bridge, Alex Morgan, South Australian Young Entrepreneur Scheme, Jenny Briggs, SAYES

A pilates studio through the South Australian Young Entrepreneur Scheme (SAYES) in the Murraylands is aiming to get people moving. Alex Morgan needed to get her business moving, so she went to Business SA for flexible business advice and tips for her pilates studio through (SAYES). Morgan opened her Murray Bridge business, Move Pilates in 2016. The aim was to create a welcoming and inclusive community of men and women who love the way pilates makes them feel. "After a couple of years of working in the business, I realised I was missing some pretty essential systems in my business that would allow it to grow and run sustainably," Ms Morgan said. "Across the SAYES regional program, I enjoyed the most honest conversations with mentors and other business owners. This experience led to a lot of self-reflection and change within my systems. "I'm hoping to open a second studio space in a nearby town. Watch this space!" Business SA Executive Director, Employer Solutions and Programs, Jenny Briggs reminds us that 'SAYES' is all about saying yes. "We want South Australia's young entrepreneurs to give their business ideas a real go, especially those in the regions," Briggs said. "This is the third year that we're able to offer the SAYES program to regional participants. There are so many amazing regional ideas and business owners, and they really benefit from a dedicated regional program." For enquiries, please contact Jade Henschke, Manager of Entrepreneur Programs on 8300 0114.

