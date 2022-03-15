community, Callington, Suzanne Brierley Westall, stobie poles, art, paintings, murals, murraylands

It's been described as living art that inspires and promotes the energy within the town of Callington. She's an international artist who has a big heart for community and has given back to it for twenty years. Having taught at Baxter Detention Centre for Indigenous and Non-Indigenous people at the Port Augusta Jail, she's run programs against domestic violence and held workshops including the Stolen Generation called Healing Through Art. After moving to Callington, having previously been doing community projects at Millicent, artist Suzanne Brierley Westall is brightening up her town with inspiring, colourful murals on stobie poles in Callington. Suzanne's work can be found all around the Murraylands. Whether it is in her gallery, Little River Gallery or the project in Callington, her projects gain traction within the community. "I've done a Stobie pole for the lawn bowls club at Murray Bridge as well," Suzanne said. "It started as an individual project, then council came on board and sponsored $500 worth of paint," "It's now a community project and we're looking to conquer Callington one stobie pole at a time. "We've done 13 images so far, as Winter was really wet and in Summer, the heat dries out the paint very quickly. "It's a really great project and it's called 'Essence of People and Essence of Place.' We're looking to create the history of tomorrow, today." The community of Callington have embraced and loved the artwork. They even get to have their say on some of the artwork. "Every house located nearest to the pole, they get an opportunity of having an input on what they want on the pole," Suzanne said. "Neutral areas will have wildlife, trees, flowers and history of the town. There is a tremendous amount of support for it within the town. "It's lovely to drive by and see this artwork on an emerging, upcoming town like Callington. The town is identifying itself and art is definitely a part of that emergence of culture within the town. "People beep as I'm working on it and seem to love it. When our little group, Artists in Action gets going, we're going through a training period at the moment, these paintings make people feel good. "Colour and paintings that represent what the town is all about makes you feel good. "You may not have a heritage house. You may be a part of the earlier history within the town, but you can certainly still become a part of the new history of this town." A total of 60 poles will be completed by Suzanne and the Artists in Action and they aim to have the project finished within 12 months.

