Murraylands program aims to connect people and overcome social isolation

HELPING isolated people in the Murraylands connect and build positive relationships is the aim of a new program developed by ac.care. Community Connections will be delivered by ac.care as a community partner in the Murraylands, Limestone Coast and Riverland, replacing the former Home and Community Care Program. Ac.care community connections manager Sue Watt said social isolation in the community had grown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "It is estimated one in ten people experience social isolation and that figure is likely to have grown significantly as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," she said, "It is well-known social isolation has a negative impact on people's mental and physical health, along with their ability to participate in the community. "We want to help connect the disconnected by providing opportunities to bring people together in positive ways." "Community Connections is all about supporting people to increase their independence in the home and build stronger social and community connections," Ms Watt said. "Strong social connections can improve quality of life and provide better health outcomes." The program was developed by the Department of Human Services South Australia and recently won the Public Sector Values category in the 2021 South Australian Premier's Excellence Awards. Community Connections involves short-term support for up to 12 weeks and help connecting people with longer-term support where required. Support may include facilitating opportunities for people to become involved in local community activities, find new support groups, meet neighbours or benefit from extra help at home. - Details: South Australians aged 18 to 64 who are not eligible for Federal Government programs such as the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) and My Aged Care may qualify for the program. For more information, call ac.care on 1300 ACCARE (1300 222 273) to find out more.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/349UL7BCpUziK7ATXpUsYWe/0feac529-05a9-40be-9227-19d9466f6ced.jpg/r340_1478_2696_2809_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Murraylands program aims to connect people and overcome social isolation