Murray Mallee police are investigating a number of diesel thefts from rural properties this year and are urging farmers to reassess security of tanks. On Tuesday, March 15 a property at Wynarka was entered and diesel stolen. On Monday, March 14 a property at Oakvale Station was entered and diesel stolen. Also on Monday, March 14 a property at Mypolonga was entered and diesel stolen. On Thursday, January 13 a property at Walker Flat was entered and diesel stolen. Sometime between Friday, January 14 and Monday January 17 a property was broken into at Karoonda and diesel stolen. It is unknown at this stage if these thefts are linked and the investigation is continuing. Murray Mallee police urge community members who have diesel or petrol stored at their properties to reassess current security and location of tanks. Anyone with information that may assist is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report on line at www.crimestopperssa.com.au - you can remain anonymous.

Murray Mallee police investigating diesel theft