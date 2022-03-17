Mayoral column: Positive outcomes for Rural City of Murray Bridge

news, local-news,

Opportunities to better facilitate pedestrian safety on the Erskine Bridge at Callington have been on the agenda of both Rural City of Murray Bridge and Mount Barker District Council in recent years. The Erskine Bridge at Callington is a single lane bridge crossing the Bremer River and has been utilised by vehicles and pedestrians since it was built in 1890. I am pleased to report that at our meeting last evening, council agreed to commence a public consultation process on a proposed traffic light installation on the Erskine Bridge in collaboration with the Mount Barker District Council. This follows an extensive period of collaboration between Council and the Mount Barker District Council (MBDC) to investigate numerous design options to improve pedestrian safety on the bridge. This also included liaising with Heritage SA and the Department of Infrastructure and Transport (DIT). This proposed solution is the result of considering several concept plans and costings as well as several engagements with the respective council members. At the completion of the community consultation period, a further report will be presented to Council on the outcomes and I look forward to reporting back to the community on a solution and some proposed timeframes for action. Council also noted that as of March 31, 2021, the Murray Bridge Senior Citizens Club Inc. terminated their lease of the Edwards Square building that they had occupied since it was built. In response, Council had undertaken an expression of interest process last December to seek experienced community organisations to utilise and manage the Edwards Square Community building. Council's intention is to increase utilisation and activate the Edwards Square centre via a multi-purpose community centre. To align with Council's Strategic Plan it is proposed that the Edwards Square centre be utilised to support vulnerable and disadvantaged people on pathways to self-reliance and empowerment through local community driven solutions that support them to participate socially and economically. The expression of interest process has concluded and Council received one expression of interest from the Murray Bridge Community Centre (MBCC) The submission was assessed in accordance with Council approved processes and I am pleased to report that they are the preferred lessee. The MBCC currently has a significant amount of government and non-government community based programs underway and provides an amazing service for our community. These programs ensure their current Centre is fully activated. The Edwards Square Community Centre would allow them to expand delivery of programs. This proposal will also now go out for public consultation and, if the feedback is positive and supportive, the CEO will execute the lease in line with the Council resolution. If there is any relevant community feedback that is not supportive of the proposal, the matter will be return to the Council for consideration and decision. All in all a very positive couple of outcomes for council which we look forward to providing further information on in the near future.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/349UL7BCpUziK7ATXpUsYWe/c5e27ca2-efbb-49c5-8165-b3af9ad17f50.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg