'Rural Strength' on show in Murray Bridge | PHOTOS

news, local-news,

THE Murray Bridge Regional gallery has been home to the 'Rural Strength' exhibition since mid-February and artists and gallery staff are encouraging people to visit before the exhibition ends on April 10. 'Rural Strength' is an exhibition of work by a diverse and impressive collection of local artists who are members of Bridge Arts Inc whose work in this exhibition depicts the resilience, strength, and diversity of our rural communities. The artists are an eclectic group whose works include paintings in oil, watercolour, pastel, pen, and acrylic together with mixed medium works of ceramics, textiles, felting, concrete, and found metal items. Works exhibited by these artists include acrylic and oils on canvas by Anita Millsteed, Kerry Wilson, Mary Rawlings, Sue Foster, Jane Mason, Valerie Sparrow, Shazz Secker, Shirley Jarvis, Cecilia Kluge, and Audrey van den Heuvel and watercolours by Valerie Sparrow, Louise Bauer, and Shirley Jarvis, all depicting their observations of people, animals and nature in our own surroundings. Works that are quite unique include the embellished felted wrap made by Jean Mobbs, the 'found objects' of Pamela Gillen and the distinctive eco-dyed collage and sculptures by Sue Piggott; the exquisite handcrafted ceramic pots with gold lustre by Rose Walker, the concrete items of Audrey van den Heuvel. And, no exhibition would be complete without the eye catching 'found metal' sculptures of junk art artist Steve Oatway. -Details: Bridge Arts' studio is situated in the old Central Train Control Building at the Railway Reserve in Murray Bridge. Weekly art classes are held each Wednesday and monthly workshops are conducted by different artists. "Rural Strength" is showing in the Murray Bridge Regional Gallery until April 10.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/349UL7BCpUziK7ATXpUsYWe/e0c965cd-ec44-49a3-89f3-65ad8bf5ab54.jpg/r0_195_2160_1415_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg