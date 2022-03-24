coffee, entertainment, functions

The Hound Hut has it all

Yum is the word: The Hound Hut and Archer Coffee strive to have beautiful tasting food and great customer service. Photos: Supplied Husband and wife duo, Mark and Janelle Archer, started serving coffee out of their Archer Coffee Superdogs mobile food van in 2010. Since then they have catered for a myriad of functions including weddings, funerals, carnivals, council events, gymkhanas, rodeos and many more events, right across Australia. The duo recently took over Hound Hut, a fish and chips restaurant that specialises in hot chips, hamburgers, hotdogs, pasta, milkshakes and desserts. The Hound Hut has a dine-in area and a function room that is available for meetings and events. They can supply sandwiches and nibbles for you to enjoy while using the space. There is a jukebox, pool tables, a dartboard and TV, which you can use while waiting for your meal. "We also have a delivery van to bring your freshly cooked food to your door," Mark said. "We have introduced lots of extras to our menu recently, including 100 per cent natural mango fruit slushies. Yum is the word. "As we pride ourselves on freshly cooked food, pre-ordering is essential, you can even place an order for a certain time tomorrow. Philanthropists. "Every day we have a new lunch and dinner menu and of course, on Sundays, we have our roast and veggies, all day long. Wednesday night is taco night." Mark and Janelle are heavily involved in the charity Just4Kids, which aims to help kids with a disability. "We aim to support local sporting clubs and Murray Bridge locals, as best we can," Janelle said. "Every third Sunday we will have a free sausage sizzle for all Murray Bridge residents from 12-2pm, or until the sausages run out - just to show our appreciation." Janelle and Mark also sell ice for your Esky, from which all proceeds go to the charity, Just4Kids. The Hound Hut and Archer Coffee strive to have beautiful tasting food and great customer service. Janelle used to run her dad's two fish and chips shops in Rockhampton from the age of 18 and has been involved in hospitality ever since, meaning she is able to provide customer service that is second to none. The Hound Hut and Archer Coffee is located at 13 Hindmarsh Road, Murray Bridge.

