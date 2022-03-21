newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

Incoming Premier Peter Malinauskas led the Labor Party to a landslide win at the state election on Saturday. The party picked up new seats as well as retained existing ones as the Liberal Party was ousted after one term in government. Hammond, including Murray Bridge, is still in doubt as the counting of preferences continues. Liberal Adrian Pederick picked up 38.1 percent of first-preference votes, ahead of Labor's Belinda Owens with 22.7pc and and Independent Airlie Keen with 17.5 pc. But with the counting of preferences continuing, Airlie Keen is still well and truly in the race. We'll have more on the result as it happens on murrayvalleystandard.com.au In Mackillop, Liberal MP Nick McBride won with more than 60 percent of first-preference votes. In sport news, River Murray football and netball starts this weekend with four teams in action and three having the bye to kick off the 2022 season.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/349UL7BCpUziK7ATXpUsYWe/1fef783f-b71a-433f-8104-d3cc77a1c8ec.jpg/r0_90_640_452_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

The Murray Valley Standard weekly newsletter, March 21