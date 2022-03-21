Answer the call at Coonalpyn, Coomandook

news, local-news,

The SA Ambulance Service (SAAS) volunteer teams at Coonalpyn and Coomandook are looking for volunteers to answer the call and join them, as the service launches a new community recruitment drive. Volunteers across Coonalpyn and Coomandook have been speaking about the benefits of becoming a SAAS volunteer in country SA, which they say is easier than you think with the opportunity to make a difference in the community and gain life-long skills that can be used in everyday life. There are currently 17 volunteers at the Coonalpyn station and 5 at the Coomandook station. Joanne is a farmer, and has volunteered with Coomandook station for the past 21 years. She said she has enjoyed working alongside her passionate team at Coomandook. Joanne appreciates that she has been able to help friends, family and neighbours when they needed medical assistance. "SAAS is a valuable and respected part of our community and I feel privileged to be able to provide that service to our community. I really enjoyed learning the medical skills and, now, sharing those skills with our new recruits." Katrina is a senior surgery vet nurse and mum of two from Coonalpyn. She agrees that one of the best things about volunteering, is the wonderful people you get to meet, and the friendships you make. Volunteering with SAAS has inspired her own children to volunteer when they are old enough. "My children both hope to become ambulance volunteers when they are older. It's an amazing life lesson that you can pass onto children; sometimes the best rewards come from doing things for others." Whether you work full-time, are a student or retired, volunteering with SAAS can help you broaden your skillset, meet like-minded community members, and make new friends. With flexible rosters that can work around your lifestyle, you don't always need to be at the ambulance station when on-call. There's no better time to answer the call and take control in an emergency, to help save the lives of others. - DetaIls: Interested? Call Regional Team Leader, Tessa Judd on 0427 615 141 or the Volunteer Support Unit on 1300 175 584 (Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 4.30pm). Or apply through the SAAS website: www.saasvolunteer.sa.gov.au or email SAASvolunteer@sa.gov.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/349UL7BCpUziK7ATXpUsYWe/1454cc35-e30e-4df6-a6ee-0c4c7d2ac6ec.jpg/r0_104_560_420_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Answer the call at Coonalpyn, Coomandook