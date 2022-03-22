Predicting Australia's T20 World Cup starting XI

This is branded content.

The T20 Cricket World Cup is edging closer and closer with the world's best teams and players coming together to fight tooth and nail for the ultimate prize in T20 cricket. But who will be lining up for Australia?

With the competition due to be played across October 16-November 13 this year here in Australia, the end of the year will hold a very special place in the hearts of every fan of the shortest format of the game.

While the likes of England, India and New Zealand will go into the competition as favourites, can we really look away from a home victory for the boys in green and gold?

While Australia may be ranked as the sixth best team in T20 cricket, they upset the odds and lifted the T20 trophy in the UAE and Oman in 2021 after brushing aside New Zealand in the final.

Now, with all of the pressure on the Aussies to defend their crown, we take a look at who will make their likely starting XI later this year.

Top order batsmen

As openers, Australia have had a bit of a mixed bag in recent matches. Ben McDermott has kept his place throughout the Sri Lanka series without ever really setting the world alight.



Indeed, scores of 53, 18, 0, 9 and 3 means he is yet to take a place away from David Warner, who has been included in the initial Australian T20 squad and would be the pick to open the batting.

Captain Aaron Finch has been moving from opener to number three in the order, with Ashton Agar being given a chance at the top. While Finch is another that has been inconsistent, the captain is unlikely to see his spot in the team under threat.

The fifth and final match of the T20 series against Sri Lanka saw Josh Inglis move down to bat at five after a stint at three, although this did coincide with Finch also dropping down the order. Inglis has looked at ease when playing of late and his brilliant 40 from 20 set his side towards a comfortable six wicket win.

Inglis is the perfect foil for Glenn Maxwell, who is enjoying a renaissance in his career, proving that age really is just a number. His place at four, or in the starting XI at the very least, is not under threat.

All-Rounders and middle order

Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade at five and six has a solid look to it, with their ability to score quick runs further down the order massive. Wade has looked at ease with the gloves and should hold off Inglis for the wicketkeeping duties.

This batting order means that Steve Smith misses out. While some will question how you could leave out one of the top batsmen in the world of cricket, his entire game is built on building an innings, something that there is little time to do in T20 cricket. Smith could well have to settle for a berth on the bench throughout the tournament.

Bowling attack

When it comes to bowlers, things get a bit more difficult. The pace and aggression of Mitchell Starc is a must, especially on home pitches, while Ashton Agar has excelled with the spinning ball and he also provides an ability to punish teams with the bat too.

As more specialist bowlers go, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins look assured of their places. The pair are fantastic options when it comes to needing to take wickets or keep things tight, and they will likely excel on home turf. And in terms of a specialist spinner, Adam Zampa is tipped to start and back up Agar.

This would mean Kane Richardson would miss out after impressing of late, although he could still play a part in what will be a long and arduous tournament for every team and player.

Predicted Australian Starting XI:

Aaron Finch (Captain)

David Warner

Josh Inglis

Glenn Maxwell

Marcus Stoinis

Matthew Wade (WK)

Ashton Agar

Mitchell Starc

Josh Hazlewood

Pat Cummins

Adam Zampa

