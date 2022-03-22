Murray Bridge shooters contest first district championship round

news, local-news,

Twenty shooters from the Mount Barker and Murray Bridge Rifle Clubs turned out in hot conditions on Saturday to compete in the first round of the District Rifle Association Championship for 2022. This stage was held at the Deed Range in Monarto and consisted of 10 shots over two ranges of 700 and 800 metres. This year the DRA Championship will be held over four rounds with the best three to count, and many shooters are already preparing to cut this round as many were caught out by difficult wind reading conditions, especially at 800 metres, where the variability in strength was causing significant changes over a very short space in time. Target Rifle was well represented on the day, with seven competing, three in A grade and four in B grade. Top shot and an early lead in the championship went Robert Paech, who was the only shooter to score a possible for the day, achieving a 50.07 in his first round for a 97.10 overall. Close behind him was Greg Traeger, topping the second range with a 48.05 for a 95.07. Best of the B graders was Dave Mathews from Mt Barker, with an impressive 48.03 in the first round for a 91.04. Only a point behind him was Glen Cakebread, also from Mt Barker, with a 90.05. F-Standard was also well represented, with 5 A graders and 2 B graders. Best of the bunch was Darryl Pink from Mt Barker, who despite technical issues which left him somewhat frustrated, still managed to score 111.04 to finish four points ahead of second place Richard McInnes, who couldn't follow up his impressive first round 58.03 at 800 metres. Murray Bridge's Gordon Harrison led the smaller B grade field, pipping Mt Barker's Paul Jenkins by a point on 101.04. Other F-Disciplines were fewer in number but close in competition, with Tim Manning and Rob Mitchell, both of Mt Barker, only separated by a single centre in F-Open with both scoring 59s, Tim in the first, Rob in the second. In the end Tim won out 114.06 to 114.05. Nicole Edwards was the lone FTR shooter this round but was still able to post an impressive score of 112.03, the third best off-rifle score on the range. FSH was also only decided by a single point with Loui Burke just edging out Mark De Laine 91.06 to 90.04. Each club returns to it regular program next week, with Murray Bridge also hosting the open invitation Bruce Moulds Memorial Shoot for F-Class shooters, from a distance of 700 metres. TRA: R Paech 50.07, 47.04, 97.10, G Traeger 47.02, 48.05, 95.07, T Benger 45.01, 44.02, 89.03. TRB: D Mathews 48.03, G Cakebread 46.02, 44.03, 90.05, D Irvine 46.03, 40.02, 86.05, D Gardner 40.02, 45.01, 85.03. FSA: D Pink 55.02, 56.02, 111.04, R McInnes 58.03, 49.01, 107.04, M Craig 54.01, 52.01, 106.02, F Marshall 54.03, 51.01, 105.04, E Concannon 53.01, 52.02, 105.03. FSB: G Harrison 53.04, 48.00, 101.04, P Jenkins 54.00, 46.01, 100.01. FO: T Manning 59.02, 55.04, 114.06, R Mitchell 55.02, 59.03, 114.05, D McDonald 58.03, 53.00, 111.03. FTR: N Edwards 55.01, 57.02, 112.03. FSH: L Bourke 47.04, 44.02, 91.06, Mark De Laine 43.01, 47.03, 90.04.

Murray Bridge shooters contest first district championship round