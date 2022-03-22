Hammond on a knife's edge as counting continues | STATE ELECTION

news, local-news,

Incoming Premier Peter Malinauskas led the Labor Party to a landslide win at the state election on Saturday, however the winner of the seat Hammond still remains in the balance. Hammond, which includes Murray Bridge, is still in doubt as counting continues with pre-poll and postal votes yet to be tallied. Of the votes counted on election day, Liberals' Adrian Pederick picked up 38.1 per cent of first preference votes, ahead of Labor's Belinda Owens with 22.7pc and and Independent Airlie Keen with 17.5 pc. However, the vote is tight between Pederick and Keen after preferences were distributed with Pederick with 50.1pc of the vote over Keen's 49.9pc. Just 49.6pct of the total votes have been counted, with pre-polling and postal votes accounting for more than half of all votes received. Keen's first battle to be in contention for the seat would be eclipsing the 5.2pc lead Labor candidate Owens' has over her in second place in first preference votes. If she does not, Pederick will win the two-party preferred contest. Adrian Pederick - who has maintained the seat of Hammond for four terms - said he was "not completely surprised" the vote was tight but remained hopeful he would maintain the lead. "It's tight, it was always going to be tight ... I'm happy to be in the position I'm in but we aren't there yet," he said. "We never take it for granted, we gave it our all but its all down to what is in the box now. "Each election has had its challenges and this is no different." Keen told The Standard she was proud of her campaign. "Any member seeking a fifth term and 20 years in office knows they may be challenged," she said. "I believe Members of Parliament should carry out their role with the highest integrity and that is why I ran on a platform of Action and Integrity - principles I live by. "I have self-funded my campaign, with donations only from close friends and family. "The counting of votes continues this week, however, whatever the outcome may be, I am proud of the campaign we have run. "I have a small but mighty team and I am humbled by the support I have received from across the political spectrum. Keen said if she was unsuccessful in the election, she would resume her role as an elected member of the Rural City of Murray Bridge and see out her current term.

