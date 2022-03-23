news, local-news,

THE MURRAY Bridge council will engage in another round of public consultation before work begins on the silo art project set for the Viterra Silos on Railway Terrace, Murray Bridge. The Rural City of Murray Bridge has announced that there is a further opportunity for community members to provide feedback before artist Sam Bates starts the project. 'A Moment on the Murray', is the artist's concept, depicting a father and daughter fishing on the river, with the bridge in the distance, showing river birds and wildlife honouring Ngarrindjeri totems and also referencing the historical river crossing for cattle, known as Edwards Crossing. General Manager Community Development Kristen Manson said the council was excited to be collaborating with a well-known artist to 'deliver a mural that reflects our region'. "We surveyed residents late last year to get feedback on potential themes and ran a drawing competition with local schools," she said. "We had a great response which shows there's a lot of community interest in, and a sense of ownership of this project. "We also held an online community forum with Smug in February so he could hear more ideas and develop a proposal for further consideration." Ms Manson said the community now "has a further opportunity to have a say on the artist's concept for the artwork". The project is being co-funded by the Rural City of Murray Bridge and the Australian Government which is contributing $88,500 from its Restart Investment to Sustain and Expand (RISE) Fund. - Details: Consultation is open from 22 March to 10 April 2022 via Council's website 'Let's Talk' page: letstalk.murraybridge.sa.gov.au/.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/349UL7BCpUziK7ATXpUsYWe/d9261a3c-57b8-49b1-8f96-34284a081da7.jpg/r3_125_1330_875_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

A Moment on the Murray: Community input sought ahead of silo art project