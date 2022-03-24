  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Local News

What's on in the Murraylands

Local News
Discover what's on in the Murraylands

Festival time

Country by the River

Fri-Sun, March 25-27; Sturt Reserve, Murray Bridge, begins with a Food Truck Carnivale on Friday, followed by a two-day music festival, amusement rides, bar, food available, camping available, for details and tickets - www.countrybytheriver.com.au

...And they're off

Australian 360 Sprintcar Championships

Fri-Sat, March 25-26, Murray Bridge Speedway, Kennett Rd, starts 5pm, two nights of tight racing, also includes street stocks, formula 500s, for more information and to book tickets visit www.murraybridgespeedway.com.

Footy/netty back

River Murray competitions

Saturday, March 26, River Murray football and netball competitions begin, split round starts with Jervois taking on Meningie and Mypolonga hosting Mannum.

At a gallop

Murray Bridge Races

Sunday, March 27, Gifford Hill Racecourse, 10.30am-5pm; enjoy a day of racing, food and drinks available, For more information phone 8532 2310.

Enjoy a ride

Car and Coffee On The River Mannum

Sunday, March 27, 8.30am, Arnold Park (by the ferries); for vintage and classic car enthusiasts with any other form of motoring.

Tech support

Richard Pascoe

Thursday, March 31, MB Public Library, 6pm; if you want to know more about It security, scams and social media attend the information session. To book, speak to staff or call 8539 1175.

Rev it up

Cars and Coffee

Sunday, April 3, Wharf Precinct car park, Murray Bridge, 8am-10am, car enthusiasts and public welcome, coffee, drinks and food available

Check it out

Mannum Riverside Markets

Sunday, April 3, 9am-2pm at Arnold Park. Food, handcrafted items, produce, coffee, busking. For information contact Mannum Visitor Information Centre 8569 1303

Artistic flair

Sixth Street Art Fest

Sunday, April 3, Sixth St, Murray Bridge, 11am-3pm, a day packed with free workshops for all ages, local music and food and drink in the heart of the arts precinct, some bookings may be required - www.murraybridgegallery.com.au/

Ready, set, go

Adventurethon Murray Bridge

Fri-Sat, April 2-3, Sturt Reserve & Kinchina CP, various times; take on the challenge alone or with family and friends, get ready to have some fun or test yourself. For information or to register adventurethon.com.au/event/murray-bridge/

Book Discussion

Author Talk

Thursday, April 7, MB Public Library, 6pm; Author John Weeks talks about his book Living Without Fingerprints. To book, speak to staff or call 8539 1175.

On the river

Mannum Rowing Club Annual Regatta

Saturday, April 9, Mary Ann Reserve, 6.30am-5.30pm. Get out, enjoy the weather and watch some great racing.

Sit back, listen

Sunday Session

Sunday, April 10, MB Public Library, 2pm-3pm, listen to the tones of Chooka Parker. For more information talk to staff or call 8539 1175.

EVENT LISTING

WHAT'S ON

Send your event details to editor.mvstandard@austcommunitymedia.com.au.