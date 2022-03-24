Discover what's on in the Murraylands

news, local-news,

Festival time Country by the River Fri-Sun, March 25-27; Sturt Reserve, Murray Bridge, begins with a Food Truck Carnivale on Friday, followed by a two-day music festival, amusement rides, bar, food available, camping available, for details and tickets - www.countrybytheriver.com.au ...And they're off Australian 360 Sprintcar Championships Fri-Sat, March 25-26, Murray Bridge Speedway, Kennett Rd, starts 5pm, two nights of tight racing, also includes street stocks, formula 500s, for more information and to book tickets visit www.murraybridgespeedway.com. Footy/netty back River Murray competitions Saturday, March 26, River Murray football and netball competitions begin, split round starts with Jervois taking on Meningie and Mypolonga hosting Mannum. At a gallop Murray Bridge Races Sunday, March 27, Gifford Hill Racecourse, 10.30am-5pm; enjoy a day of racing, food and drinks available, For more information phone 8532 2310. Enjoy a ride Car and Coffee On The River Mannum Sunday, March 27, 8.30am, Arnold Park (by the ferries); for vintage and classic car enthusiasts with any other form of motoring. Tech support Richard Pascoe Thursday, March 31, MB Public Library, 6pm; if you want to know more about It security, scams and social media attend the information session. To book, speak to staff or call 8539 1175. Rev it up Cars and Coffee Sunday, April 3, Wharf Precinct car park, Murray Bridge, 8am-10am, car enthusiasts and public welcome, coffee, drinks and food available Check it out Mannum Riverside Markets Sunday, April 3, 9am-2pm at Arnold Park. Food, handcrafted items, produce, coffee, busking. For information contact Mannum Visitor Information Centre 8569 1303 Artistic flair Sixth Street Art Fest Sunday, April 3, Sixth St, Murray Bridge, 11am-3pm, a day packed with free workshops for all ages, local music and food and drink in the heart of the arts precinct, some bookings may be required - www.murraybridgegallery.com.au/ Ready, set, go Adventurethon Murray Bridge Fri-Sat, April 2-3, Sturt Reserve & Kinchina CP, various times; take on the challenge alone or with family and friends, get ready to have some fun or test yourself. For information or to register adventurethon.com.au/event/murray-bridge/ Book Discussion Author Talk Thursday, April 7, MB Public Library, 6pm; Author John Weeks talks about his book Living Without Fingerprints. To book, speak to staff or call 8539 1175. On the river Mannum Rowing Club Annual Regatta Saturday, April 9, Mary Ann Reserve, 6.30am-5.30pm. Get out, enjoy the weather and watch some great racing. Sit back, listen Sunday Session Sunday, April 10, MB Public Library, 2pm-3pm, listen to the tones of Chooka Parker. For more information talk to staff or call 8539 1175. EVENT LISTING WHAT'S ON Send your event details to editor.mvstandard@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SUkaUM4U8ZKEJibA4PNjwE/90784498-491d-4897-8f5d-36f22f79dcd8.jpg/r0_237_5000_3062_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg