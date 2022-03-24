Discover what's on in the Murraylands

What's on in the Murraylands
Festival time
Country by the River
Fri-Sun, March 25-27; Sturt Reserve, Murray Bridge, begins with a Food Truck Carnivale on Friday, followed by a two-day music festival, amusement rides, bar, food available, camping available, for details and tickets - www.countrybytheriver.com.au
...And they're off
Australian 360 Sprintcar Championships
Fri-Sat, March 25-26, Murray Bridge Speedway, Kennett Rd, starts 5pm, two nights of tight racing, also includes street stocks, formula 500s, for more information and to book tickets visit www.murraybridgespeedway.com.
Footy/netty back
River Murray competitions
Saturday, March 26, River Murray football and netball competitions begin, split round starts with Jervois taking on Meningie and Mypolonga hosting Mannum.
At a gallop
Murray Bridge Races
Sunday, March 27, Gifford Hill Racecourse, 10.30am-5pm; enjoy a day of racing, food and drinks available, For more information phone 8532 2310.
Enjoy a ride
Car and Coffee On The River Mannum
Sunday, March 27, 8.30am, Arnold Park (by the ferries); for vintage and classic car enthusiasts with any other form of motoring.
Tech support
Richard Pascoe
Thursday, March 31, MB Public Library, 6pm; if you want to know more about It security, scams and social media attend the information session. To book, speak to staff or call 8539 1175.
Rev it up
Cars and Coffee
Sunday, April 3, Wharf Precinct car park, Murray Bridge, 8am-10am, car enthusiasts and public welcome, coffee, drinks and food available
Check it out
Mannum Riverside Markets
Sunday, April 3, 9am-2pm at Arnold Park. Food, handcrafted items, produce, coffee, busking. For information contact Mannum Visitor Information Centre 8569 1303
Artistic flair
Sixth Street Art Fest
Sunday, April 3, Sixth St, Murray Bridge, 11am-3pm, a day packed with free workshops for all ages, local music and food and drink in the heart of the arts precinct, some bookings may be required - www.murraybridgegallery.com.au/
Ready, set, go
Adventurethon Murray Bridge
Fri-Sat, April 2-3, Sturt Reserve & Kinchina CP, various times; take on the challenge alone or with family and friends, get ready to have some fun or test yourself. For information or to register adventurethon.com.au/event/murray-bridge/
Book Discussion
Author Talk
Thursday, April 7, MB Public Library, 6pm; Author John Weeks talks about his book Living Without Fingerprints. To book, speak to staff or call 8539 1175.
On the river
Mannum Rowing Club Annual Regatta
Saturday, April 9, Mary Ann Reserve, 6.30am-5.30pm. Get out, enjoy the weather and watch some great racing.
Sit back, listen
Sunday Session
Sunday, April 10, MB Public Library, 2pm-3pm, listen to the tones of Chooka Parker. For more information talk to staff or call 8539 1175.
