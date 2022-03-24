Man arrested after stolen car was found in Tintinara

news, local-news,

A man has been arrested following a break-in and theft of a car in Keith. About 8.30am on Monday, March 21, a business in Keith was broken into and a car was stolen. The car was located abandoned a short time later in Tintinara. The area the was searched but no-one was located. Following an investigation on Tuesday, March 22, police located and arrested him for the break-in and theft of the car. A 52-year-old man from Christie Downs was charged with serious criminal trespass, illegal use and theft. He was refused police bail and appeared in the Murray Bridge Magistrates before being remanded in custody until March 30.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/349UL7BCpUziK7ATXpUsYWe/88ead685-e778-4b13-858e-184be60aba56.jpg/r1_0_300_169_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg