New tourism manager in Mid Murray

THE Mid Murray Council has a new tourism manager who aiming to work with tourism operators to grow the potential of the visitor economy within the region. According to the council, new tourism manager Andy Glen has hit the ground running with a focus on continued growth for the district's tourism industry. Former tourism manager Deb Alexander moved on from the role in April last year. Mr Glen - the former tourism development manager at the Mount Barker District Council - said the Mid Murray was "full of untapped potential". "I can't talk enough about the natural landscapes, cliffs, wildlife, and of course the mighty Murray River," Mr Glen said. "The region is already well known for its laid-back lifestyle among those who like to escape to the river, with fantastic diversity in accommodation from camping to luxury holiday homes and houseboats. "There's also attractions like the River Murray International Dark Sky Reserve, the incredibly special cultural heritage sites of our traditional custodians in the Ngaut Ngaut Conservation Park, and our unique historic riverboats - all of which add to the rich visitor experiences Mid Murray has to offer. "I look forward to working with operators to increase capacity and desire to attract even more visitors, building on already-successful projects such as the creation of new trails, beautification of our reserves and new open space plans." Mr Glen is currently the Chairperson of the SA Accredited Visitor Centre Network and serves on the Tourism Industry Council as a tourism award judge. Mid Murray Council chief executive officer Ben Scales said Mr Glen would be an assist council complementing the existing tourism team. "On behalf of Council, I welcome Andy to the Mid Murray team," Mr Scales said. "His extensive tourism background has him well-placed to deliver Council's tourism based strategic objectives and plans. "Council recognises the unique potential for the growth of tourism in our region, given the diversity of attractions, accommodation and experiences we have to offer, and we will continue to look for ways to support the ongoing development of a strong visitor economy."

