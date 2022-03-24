news, local-news,

AN ACTION-PACKED day with free art workshops for all ages, local music and delicious food is set to bring the Murray Bridge arts precinct to life on Sunday, April 3. The Sixth Street Art Fest will be held from 11am to 3pm. Murray Bridge Regional Gallery Director and event organiser Fulvia Mantelli said a great selection of diverse workshops for all ages will be on offer. "They range from Ngarrindjeri weaving with Aunty Ellen Trevorrow, to aerosol art with Dale Trotter and our friends at The Station", she said. Other workshops include pottery handbuilding with Tatty K, Zine-making with Claire Wildish, wire sculptures with Isla Hannan-Francis, and stamped charms using recycled materials with Sue Garrard. There will be needle-felting with Chelsea Budarick, silk scarf painting with Helen Moon, watercolour native birds with Rebecca Prince and fun with watercolour for kids with Gaynor Hartvigsen. "Sixth Street Art Fest is a perfect place to feed your imagination, tap in to your curiosity, hone your crafting skills or discover something new - and best of all, to be a part of growing creativity and connections in our community," Ms Mantelli said Local live music will play all day, programmed by Murray Bridge's own Hannah Smith. A great range of food vans and local venues will satisfy appetites. Free face painting is always a favourite. - Details: See the full program and details on the Murray Bridge Regional Gallery website at murraybridgegallery.com.au. For more information contact Michelle Dohnt, arts officer on 08 8539 1421 or m.dohnt@murraybridge.sa.gov.au

Murray Bridge arts precinct to come to life for art fest