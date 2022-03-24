Japanese encephalitis detected in Murray Bridge, Coorong piggeries

news, local-news,

THREE new detections of Japanese encephalitis (JE) have been reported in South Australian piggeries - including in the Murraylands - bringing the total number of cases in South Australia to four as SA Pork assures shoppers there are no food safety issues associated with eating pork meat. The detections are in the local government areas of Loxton Waikerie, Murray Bridge, and Coorong. South Australia's chief veterinary officer Mary Carr said the message was clear: prevent Japanese encephalitis in pigs and horses by controlling mosquitoes and protecting your animals from mosquito bites. "PIRSA urges all pig and horse owners to reduce the risk by controlling mosquitoes on your property, through eliminating breeding areas and using chemicals responsibly. Prevent mosquitoes biting pigs and horses and protect yourself, your staff and your family," Dr Carr said. Chair of Pork SA Andrew Johnson said that industry was working closely with PIRSA and SA Health. "We welcome the prompt response from the state government on this issue of JE, with information coming to industry even before detections were confirmed in South Australia," he said. "There are staff on the ground conducting mosquito and disease surveillance, including further testing and providing information and advice to farmers," Mr Johnson said. "There are no food safety issues associated with eating pork meat or pork products due to this disease. Shoppers are encouraged to support local farmers by continuing to buy Australian pork. Valuable information on mosquito control for piggeries has been developed by the Japanese Encephalitis Vector Management Group, and this can be found on the PIRSA website." Japanese encephalitis is a notifiable disease and any suspect cases must be reported. PIRSA urges animal owners to report any cases of unexplained pig deaths, especially piglets, or unexplained horse illnesses, to your vet or the Emergency Animal Disease Watch Hotline on 1800 675 888.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/349UL7BCpUziK7ATXpUsYWe/226f44a2-02a0-4062-aa7c-271315327ada.jpg/r2_75_798_525_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Japanese encephalitis detected in Murray Bridge, Coorong piggeries