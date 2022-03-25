news, local-news,

THE Murraylands Cycling Club have their hands on some older road and track bikes they will be refurnishing, thanks to the Whyalla Cycling Club. After a tip off from Jake Thomas, State Manager for AusCycling SA on Saturday and some fast decision work from the committee that afternoon, club members Phillip Rosewall and Phil McGee set off on Sunday morning with Doug Issell 's trailer in tow to pick up the older road and track bikes that the Whyalla club was giving away. After a 12-hour marathon drive, that included a delicious lunch break at Barnacle Bills in Port Augusta, the bikes arrived back at Murray Bridge at 7pm that night. The bikes will be refurbished by our dedicated committee and used in our proposed coaching and training program that will include a Mobile Cycling Clinic that will all be provided free to the youth of the Murraylands region. The club have set up a funding page with the Australian Sports Foundation to help us get this project up and running and provide tax benefits to those donating towards this fantastic community initiative. Follow the link below to find out more about the Mobile Cycling Clinic and how to donate asf.org.au/projects/murraylands-cycling-club-incorporated

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/349UL7BCpUziK7ATXpUsYWe/7a204ee4-22d5-48cc-af52-ff17308bd5ac.jpg/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Murraylands Cycling Club to refurbish road and track bikes