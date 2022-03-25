Mid Murray residents asked to have their say about waste management

news, local-news,

THE MID Murray Council is review its hard waste service and residents are being invited to have their say. The Mid Murray Council has committed to a six-month review of parts of its existing waste management services, including its approach to hard waste disposal and the operations of its transfer stations. According to the council, it wants to ensure services are meeting community needs, while also being cost-effective. The review follows recent changes, including the removal of free dump trailer vouchers and the introduction of new free hard waste disposal days at selected transfer stations. Those changes were made as a result of a wide-ranging review of all waste services in 2021, which led to the implementation of the hard rubbish days and a shift to a user-pays approach to make waste management more equitable for all residents across the district. Mid Murray Mayor Dave Burgess said waste management was an essential - but often costly - service and Council was continually looking for ways to improve its efficiency, while still meeting the community's needs. "As a large rural council with a small and widespread population, delivering waste management services across our district is a challenge," Mayor Burgess said. "Not only do we run a kerbside waste and recycling collection service in our towns, but also a general waste collection in rural areas - and we operate 10 transfer stations as well as the Cambrai landfill. "In order to continue to provide effective waste services, we need to ensure that those we are running are efficient and are meeting community needs. "Recently, Council made the decision to remove its previous free trailer voucher system and implement new free hard waste disposal days alternating across transfer stations during the year. "We've had some community feedback about this change and, as a part of the six-month review, we want to hear the wider community's views. "I encourage Mid Murray landowners and residents to have their say about the waste management services they use and any ideas or concerns they have by completing our survey. "This feedback will provide important information for Council as it considers the future of waste management in our district." Community feedback will be considered by Council's Waste Management Advisory Committee, which will develop a number of waste management options for the Council to consider mid-year. -Details: Consultation opened on March 21, 2022 and closes on April 15, 2022. For more information, or to have your say, visit www.mid-murray.sa.gov.au.

Mid Murray residents asked to have their say about waste management