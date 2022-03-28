newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

River Murray football and netball was back in action with Jervois hosting Meningie and Mypolonga at home to Mannum. And, what a weekend of football it was! Meningie - which finished on the bottom of the last last year - stunned reigning premiers Jervois with a 12-point victory in a hard-fought match. In the other A grade match, Mannum held on to win by six points over the Tigers at Mypolonga in another ripping contest. We'll have all the photos from the first round of football up on our website later today. Speaking of good contests, last week The Standard reported just how tight the race for the seat of Hammond was. Sitting Liberal MP Adrian Pederick has since pulled away with 40.5 percent of first preference votes over Labor's Belinda Owens (23.3pc) and independent candidate Airlie Keen (15.7pc). We'll talk to Adrian this week as he looks set to start a fifth term.

