MURRAYLANDS roads will get some attention with funding announcements for our highways part of the Federal Budget delivered on March 29. The budget will deliver an additional $10 million for the Rural Roads Package - Safety Package - bringing the total Federal Government commitment to $124.4m - which will see work to improve pavement conditions and install overtaking lanes. A second infrastructure project will see $60 million for stage two of the South East Freeway Managed Motorways project. The project will include the installation of a movable centre barrier system at nominated locations, along with intelligent transport systems; gantries with cameras, sensing equipment and dynamic signage as well as other on-road infrastructure and traffic management system upgrades from Adelaide to Murray Bridge. Member for Barker Tony Pasin said the budgeted projects would make Murraylands roads safer, reduce travel times, create jobs, benefit locals, and drive economic growth. "The Federal Government's record infrastructure investment pipeline continues to deliver better outcomes for the people of Barker," Mr Pasin said. "The (package) is targeting critical areas of the regional and rural South Australian road transport network, including the Riddoch, Sturt and Dukes Highways, to improve pavement conditions, install overtaking lanes, improve access, provide shoulder sealing and upgrade road junctions."

