Budget to deliver upgrades for South Eastern Freeway, Dukes Highway

MURRAYLANDS roads will get some attention with funding announcements for our highways part of the Federal Budget set to be delivered today, March 29. The budget will deliver an additional $10m for the Rural Roads Package - Safety Package (bringing the total Federal Government commitment to $124.4m) which will see works is targeting critical areas of the regional and outh Australian road transport network to improve pavement conditions and install overtaking lanes. A second infrastructure project will see $60 million for stage two of the South East Freeway Managed Motorways project. This project will comprise installation of a movable centre barrier system at nominated locations, along with Intelligent Transport Systems (gantries with cameras, sensing equipment dynamic signage); other on-road infrastructure and traffic management centre systems upgrades from Adelaide to Murray Bridge. Member for Barker Tony Pasin MP said these projects will make roads safer, reduce travel times, create jobs, benefit locals, and drive economic growth. "The Federal Government's record infrastructure investment pipeline continues to deliver better outcomes for the people of Barker," Mr Pasin said. "The Rural Roads Package is targeting critical areas of the regional and rural South Australian Road transport network, including the Riddoch, Sturt and Dukes Highways, to improve pavement conditions, install overtaking lanes, improve access, provide shoulder sealing and upgrade road junctions." "Getting product from paddock to plate is a vital part of Australia's growing agriculture and transport industries, which is why the Federal Government is investing in making freight routes safer," Mr Pasin said. "We all understand how important it is to upgrade these roads - I for one drive 100,000km every year and so I know how much these improvements are required." "From an industry perspective this investment will increase efficiency, productivity and improve the supply chain making these freight routes more efficient means local businesses have more money to invest in their operations, creating jobs and providing a vital shot in the arm for our agricultural industry." Mr Pasin said. "This investment through the 2022-23 Budget builds on the substantial investment our Government has already made in Barker." Mr Pasin said.

