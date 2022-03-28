news, local-news,

MENINGIE have started the 2022 River Murray Football League season in the best possible way, rolling Jervois by 12 points during Saturday's round one contest. The Bears - who finished on bottom of the River Murray ladder last season - looked slick in their opening hit out and lead for most of the contest against last year's premiers. Jervois kept coming and at three-quarter-time the scores were locked at 46-points each but Meningie were resilient and never let up and four last quarter goals was enough for the Bears to hold on. Meningie's James Lawson was listed as the Bears best player for his defesive effort on Jervois star forward Josh Scott, while Brad Thompson, Greg Saddlier, Sam Sanders, Mark Ploenges rounded out the Bears' best. Jervois coach Taite Silverlock, Dylan Barry, Mackenzie Hansen, Luke Kluske and Peter Zarantonello were the Bluds' best. In the other A grade match, Mannum beat Mypolonga by six points. Imperials, Ramblers and Tailem Bend all had the bye.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/349UL7BCpUziK7ATXpUsYWe/d5a02bb7-2aba-4f90-96d4-070835fb6724.jpg/r23_86_585_404_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

FOOTY: Meningie stuns Jervois with opening round win | GALLERY