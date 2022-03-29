Sun shines bright for Grant at Murray Bridge Golf Club

news, local-news,

Grant Brightman lobbed into the Murray Bridge Golf Club a year or so ago from the Apple Isle and has fitted in like a glove. He also collected his maiden Saturday competition win in style on the weekend defeating a seventy strong Michael Vella Tyres stableford field. Not one to go on about his golf too much he just said he took it "one hole at a time" as he ground out a 39 point round to pip consistent A grader Paul Harding on a countback. Well played, Grant. Harding got pipped on the post not long ago as well so he is used to it but he is playing well at the right time of the year with the club championships starting in a fortnight. His 39 points was a mix of elegance and finesse. Possessed with a very good short game he had two shots to spare over A grade runner up Wayne Duthie with 37 points. Former Norwood league footballer from back in the 70s, Graeme Munt, won the B grade with a typically steady 37 point effort seeing only fairways and greens for nearly all of his round. Runner-up was another former SANFL player, Garry Ryan, who donned the Roosters guernsey way back in the 60s. A nippy goalscoring rover back then he can still play some handy golf off a 15 handicap today and hs 36 points proved this on Saturday. One of nature's true gentlemen, Rob Magor, was successful in the C grade carving out a quality 37-point round to hold off Norwood and Melbourne football clubs silvertail supporter Jeff "Stuff" Hall who was just a point away in the runners-up position. Ball winners were led in by Aaron Zrim with 36 points followed by a host of players with 35 - Brett Altschwager, Jared Thoman, Josh Doyle, "Chainsaw" McCulloch and James McLaren. Appropriately, the days sponsor Michael Vella snared the final ball with 34 points. His front nine of only 13 points wasn't so great but a much improved back straight of 21 points was good enough to win him the highly sought pro comp. Rob Walters had a frustrating day but chalked up an eagle on the 15th after hitting a cracking drive to within 25m of the green. He then caressed a sixty degree wedge onto the putting surface, one bounce and slam dunk into the cup! No eagles' nest for him but a brief thrill nonetheless. It's Stableford again this weekend before the club championships and a host of Stroke rounds commence the following week.

Sun shines bright for Grant at Murray Bridge Golf Club