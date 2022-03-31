Discover what's on in the Murraylands
Football, netball
River Murray competitions
Saturday, April 2, River Murray football and netball competitions, this week Imperials take on Mannum, Tailem Bend host Mypolonga and Meningie are home to Ramblers.
Rev it up
Bridge Cars and Coffee
Sunday, April 3, Wharf Precinct car park, Murray Bridge, 8am-10am, car enthusiasts and public welcome, coffee, drinks and food available
Check it out
Mannum Riverside Markets
Sunday, April 3, 9am-2pm at Arnold Park. Food, handcrafted items, produce, coffee, busking. For information contact Mannum Visitor Information Centre 8569 1303
Artistic flair
Sixth Street Art Fest
Sunday, April 3, Sixth St, Murray Bridge, 11am-3pm, a day packed with free workshops for all ages, local music and food and drink in the heart of the arts precinct, some bookings may be required - www.murraybridgegallery.com.au/
Book Discussion
Author Talk
Thursday, April 7, MB Public Library, 6pm; Author John Weeks talks about his book Living Without Fingerprints. To book, speak to staff or call 8539 1175.
On the river
Mannum Rowing Club Annual Regatta
Saturday, April 9, Mary Ann Reserve, 6.30am-5.30pm. Get out, enjoy the weather and watch some great racing.
Sit back, listen
Sunday Session
Sunday, April 10, MB Public Library, 2pm-3pm, listen to the tones of Chooka Parker. For more information talk to staff or call 8539 1175.
And they're racing
Strathalbyn Racing Club
Wednesday, April 20, 164 Dry Plains Road, 10.30am-5pm, Breeders and Owners Day, Learn about the Off the Track Series and re-homing of retired race horses and RacingSA equine welfare model, food and drink available, phone 8536 2248 for more details.
POSTPONED
Adventurethon Murray Bridge
Fri-Sat, April 2-3, Sturt Reserve & Kinchina CP, various times; take on the challenge alone or with family and friends, get ready to have some fun or test yourself. For information or to register adventurethon.com.au/event/murray-bridge/
EVENT LISTING
WHAT'S ON
Send your event details to editor.mvstandard@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Events to be listed at the discretion of The Murray Valley Standard.