A Murray Bridge man who allegedly fled the scene of a crash at Lonsdale on Tuesday, March 29 has been arrested and charged. Emergency services rushed to the scene on the northbound lane of the Southern Expressway, between O'Sullivan Beach Road and Sherriffs Road, about 6.30pm, having received reports of a silver Ford sedan colliding with the barrier. Witnesses alleged two occupants fled the scene, but a man and a woman were soon found during a police search of the area. Police allege the 31-year-old Murray Bridge man was behind the wheel at the time of the crash. He was arrested and charged with driving without due care, and driving while disqualified, unregistered, uninsured, and with unassigned plates. He is expected to face Christies Beach Magistrates Court on Wednesday, March 30. The 28-year-old Edwardstown woman police believe was the passenger sustained minor injuries and was taken to Flinders Medical Centre. The car was towed away and the scene was cleared just after 8pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzajA9j5yvatvSgWamdNVy/12909af2-959e-42c4-adc9-f9c8669a526c.jpg/r4_0_1199_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg