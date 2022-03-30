news, local-news,

THE 10th Palmer Sculpture Biennial opening day was held on Saturday, March 19. The Palmer Sculpture Biennial showcased the work of 23 artists from around Australia, with one piece on show from overseas. The biennial was opened at 1pm by University of Adelaide art history authority Catherine Speck with guests invited to check out the sculptures on the rolling hills of Palmer. The Veranda music event started at 3pm, featuring The Yearlings, Aaron Thomas, Tom Redwood, local identity Andrew Allanson and specially invited guest performer Ian Kilippax Mathews. The Palmer Sculpture Biennial is a major annual sculpture event that takes place in a 400 acre bushland property - run by the South Australian artist Greg Johns - near to Palmer on the way to Mannum.

10th Palmer Sculpture Biennial a hit