Adrian Pederick wins seat of Hammond

LIBERAL Adrian Pederick has won a fifth term as the Member for Hammond with the election result declared on Wednesday morning, March 30. After what was looming as a tight race as election day votes were tallied - with Pederick leading Independent candidate Airlie Keen with just 50.1 percent of the vote over Keen's 49.9pc after preferences were distributed - Pederick pulled away as the counting continued into this week. In the end, Pederick polled 40.5 per cent of the first preference votes to lead all of the six candidates, with Labor's Belinda Owens in second with 23.3pc and Keen with 15.7. Pederick won the two-party preferred battle after the final distribution of preferences, 55.1 per cent over Owens with 44.9 per cent. Electoral Commission of South Australia returning officer Ken Coventry - who is in his 49th year working with the commission - made it official on Wednesday, declaring Pederick duly elected as the Member for Hammond. Pederick thanked Coventry and his Electoral Commission team for running the election in difficult circumstances with COVID-19 coming into play. "I think most people who wanted to vote did vote because there were certainly many ways people could do that," he said. "I think we may have to look at the Electoral Act on postal voting; I don't think the postal system keeps up with the time frames ..." Pederick acknowledged his fellow candidates and the campaigns they ran, paying tribute to Owens who came second and Keen who polled third. "Democracy is a great thing and it is a real privileges to be elected for a fifth term, you don't do it alone - I thank my family, my supporters, my staff." Pederick said that while he enters parliament as a member of the opposition after incoming Premier Peter Malinauskas led the Labor Party to victory, his role remained the same. Mr Pederick said he would work for the electorate in opposition as he had done in the past. "I am humbled to be elected for a fifth term and very privileged and I thank the people of Hammond for having their faith in my and I work diligently into the future in what ever capacity I have in the state parliament," he said. "I do pledge to work diligently, not just for Hammond, but the state to make sure we get the right outcomes for everyone into the future. "You can still win a lot for your electorate from opposition, you have to campaign, work with the government of the day and lobby for where ever there are centres of need." Candidate Airlie Keen - who attended the declaration on Wednesday - congratulated Pederick on his win and said the election was contested in a 'respectful' way. "I want to pay tribute to Adrian's team for a good clean race - I realise I challenged Adrian but I believe we went about it in a respectful way and he's here continuing to serve the community for the next four years." Keen has told The Standard she will continue in her role as an elected member of the Rural City of Murray Bridge council. She thanked her team of supporters and all who backed her in. "I am proud of the campaign we have run ... I have a small but mighty team and I am humbled by the support I have receive.," she said. State-wide, Labor won the election to form government, winning 27 to the Liberal Party's 16 with four seat won by independents.

