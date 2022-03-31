House fire causes $150,000 damage at Mannum

news, local-news,

A BLAZE at Mannum on Wednesday, March 30 has caused $150,000 worth of damage to a house, but thankfully no one was injured. A Country Fire Service spokesman said crews responded to the incident at 8.20pm on Wednesday evening. "Upon arrival at the scene, CFS crews and six fire trucks found the house fully involved on fire," he said. "The fire caused approximately $150,000 damage to the house and no person was injured during the incident. He said the CFS were supported by SAPOL and South Australian Ambulance services at the scene. A fire cause investigator will be dispatched to the scene to determine the cause.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/349UL7BCpUziK7ATXpUsYWe/9c48169b-8a19-4abc-9ddb-6d24aa7894b9.jpg/r2_75_798_525_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg