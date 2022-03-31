Merino sheep stolen from Naturi paddock

news, local-news,

Nearly 100 merino sheep have been stolen from a paddock at Naturi, and police are urging anyone with information to come forward. At some point between September 10, 2021 and March 30, 2022, 98 tagged sheep were taken from the Kulde Road property. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at www.crimestopperssa.com.au. Anyone who reports details can remain anonymous. "Stock theft is a serious crime and police will investigate all reported cases thoroughly," SA Police said in a statement. "Local farmers are reminded to protect their stock and report all theft to police." For police information and advice about protecting farm animals and equipment, click on the 'Rural and farm security' heading at www.police.sa.gov.au/your-safety/crime-prevention-and-security/safety-and-security-tips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/653245d2-7a43-41b7-8459-31748aa73aae.jpg/r412_672_4032_2717_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg