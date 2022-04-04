Hera-Singh snags bag of trophies at Eastern Falcons' awards

news, local-news,

The Eastern Falcons women's cricket team celebrated its inaugural year with a presentation afternoon on Sunday, March 20. The team is based at Strathalbyn and Mount Barker, competes in the Adelaide Turf Cricket Association women's first grade division, and features players from the Fleurieu Peninsula, Adelaide Hills, Murraylands, and Adelaide suburbs. This year, the women and girls of all ages were coached by Ben Hull and Bridee Tonkin with help from Lee Spurling, plus a massive effort by team manager Dee Hull. Young gun Karlia Hera-Singh, of Meningie, went home with a slew of awards after an incredibly successful season. She will now add the batting trophy, bowling trophy, and Champion Player trophy to her cabinet, along with the ball she took 5/5 with during round three. The fielding trophy went to Mikayla Carruthers and the Players Falcon, as voted by her teammates, was presented to co-captain Rebecca Hull. The team won four games and finished 10th out of 13 teams in what was a season impacted by COVID-19 and poor weather conditions. The Eastern Falcons team was created as a step into senior cricket for girls who played in the Upper Fleurieu Strikers Girls Competition. Participation in the junior competition has been overwhelming, so those involved with the formation of the team saw it was important to keep the girls playing locally and forged a pathway for them to play in the senior competition. The creation of the team resulted in the Eastern Falcons being named the Women and Girls Initiative of the Year at the South Australian Cricket Association's Community Cricket Awards on March 14.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/eda216b9-9024-461a-882f-9d06df8d4e1a_rotated_270.jpg/r0_171_3024_1880_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg