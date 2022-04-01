Southern Mallee sees success with trainee program

news, local-news,

THE Southern Mallee District Council has rewarded two of its outstanding young trainees with permanent positions, further strengthening its experienced Infrastructure Services team. Trainees William Traeger and William Werner started with the council in 2020 and 2021 respectively as Parks and Gardens trainees within the Infrastructure Services team, undertaking a Certificate 3 in Horticulture. Southern Mallee District Council Mayor Jeffrey Nickolls said it was the perfect time for Council to take the opportunity to acknowledge the trainees' achievements and progress them both to full-time employment. "Both young men have been great additions to our infrastructure staff, exhibiting adaptable skill sets and a youthful exuberance," Mayor Nickolls said. "Their promotion not only allows us to add two excellent and dedicated young staff to our workforce, but it will also help Council better plan for the future with increased stability." Southern Mallee District Council's Infrastructure Services team maintains various parks and gardens throughout the district, including parks and gardens and recreation areas in Pinnaroo, Lameroo, Parilla and Geranium. The team is responsible for maintaining the recently delivering stage 1 works of the Pinnaroo Village Green and Lameroo Town Centre projects. They will also take on the ongoing maintenance of the stage 2 and 3 works in the two commercial centres once completed this year. "Both projects have injected new life into the hearts of these towns, creating economic growth opportunities and encouraging active communities," Mayor Nickolls said. "A solid and stable team will enable these areas to remain enjoyable public spaces for many years to come." Both young workers have shown strong commitment to Council's horticulture program, progressing well throughout their studies. William Traeger said completing his traineeship had been a great experience, and he valued being involved in many new and existing projects. William Werner also commented on his enthusiasm for his future role, saying it was the perfect fit. Mayor Nickolls said he was looking forward to Mr Traeger and Mr Werner delivering positive outcomes, as they get busy with their new roles. "This council has worked hard to plan and implement many new initiatives, and we look forward to seeing a number of these being delivered in the year ahead," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/349UL7BCpUziK7ATXpUsYWe/a00c18d3-a8f9-4c6e-b4e1-30d3bfcd2318.jpg/r312_1028_2246_2121_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Southern Mallee sees success with trainee program