Wellington East Reserve set for major facelift

THE Wellington East Reserve is set for a half-a-million dollar upgrade, according to the Coorong council. The reserve is getting a facelift thanks to a $448,857 grant from the Australian Government through round two of the Murray-Darling Basin Economic Development Program. Popular with residents and visitors - especially during the warmer months, reserve next to the boat ramp at Wellington East was identified as a great candidate for improvement through the Australian Government's Murray-Darling Basin Economic Development Program. Coorong District Council's Mayor Paul Simmons said the project will transform the reserve into a fresh, exciting recreation and play space for residents and visitors to enjoy. "This part of our district is fast becoming one of the region's most desirable locations for living - offering a picturesque, laid-back lifestyle - and is situated perfectly to access more of our district's attractions such as the Murray Coorong Trail, Lower Murray Canoe Trail and the Pangarinda Botanic Garden," Mayor Simmons said. Member for Baker for Barker Tony Pasin said the government, via the Murray-Darling Basin Economic Development Program, was pleased to be able to partner with the Coorong District Council to deliver the Wellington East Reserve upgrade via a grant. "I am pleased that Federal Government funding can support worthwhile projects like the Wellington East Reserve upgrade," Pasin said. It's projects like these that transform communities and help ensure our productive and vibrant rural communities remain great places to live, work and raise a family. "Wellington East Reserve upgrade will breathe new life into the heart of the town, creating a new attractive central hub that will draw visitors to discover more and stay a little longer." Further activation of the reserve will include new public toilets in the existing car park, installation of barbecue facilities and shelters, and fresh landscaping elements including an asphalt pathway, planter boxes, bike storage, bench seating, plantings and irrigated lawn areas, plus tidying of the beach area next to the boat ramp and pontoon. Contractors have begun ground works for the new pathway which will form the heart of the upgraded recreational area. Works are expected to take three months, and be completed by June 2022.

Wellington East Reserve set for major facelift