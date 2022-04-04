newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

Last week, we reported on Liberal Adrian Pederick winning a fifth term as the Member for Hammond as the election result was finally declared. After what was looming as a tight race as election day votes were tallied - with Mr Pederick leading Independent candidate Airlie Keen with just 50.1 percent of the vote over Ms Keen's 49.9pc after preferences were distributed - Mr Pederick pulled away as the counting continued into this week. In the end, he polled 40.5 per cent of the first-preference votes to lead all of the six candidates, with Labor's Belinda Owens second with 23.3pc and Keen with 15.7. Also in the news was a house fire at Mannum on Wednesday, March 30. It caused $150,000 damage to a house. Thankfully, no-one was hurt. In police news, nearly 100 merino sheep have been stolen from a paddock at Naturi, and police have urged anyone with information to come forward. Between September 10, 2021, and March 30, 2022, 98 tagged sheep were taken from the Kulde Road property. In sport news, Ramblers kicked off their season with a win against the Bears at Meningie. After a solid round one showing - knocking off the reigning premiers - Meningie looked favourites to win at home, but the Roosters had other ideas and played well from the start to claim their first win from their first game after having a bye in round one. The Roosters seem to always get up for the big matches and they played well for stalwart Jarrad Weyland who had his 305th game, breaking the Rambler Football Club game record. Tailem Bend were far too strong for Mypolonga in the Eagles' opening game. Lachie Thomas was the star, kicking eight goals on debut for Tailem Bend. In the other match - a night game at Johnstone Park - it was Imperials who started their 2022 campaign with a win against Mannum. The Blues got out to a handy lead before the match was stopped for some time as Imperial star Bradley Oats required attention for a broken leg. It was an unfortunate event and The Murray Valley Standard team wishes him well in his recovery. The Roos picked up after the stoppage, but the sting was out of the match and Imperials were victors. Stay tuned to www.murrayvalleystandard.com.au for the action photos from the weekend's sport.