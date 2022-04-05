news, local-news, Mid Murray Council, Green Waste Disposal

The days are getting cooler, and the autumn leaves are falling so it may be a good time to tackle some gardening chores and home cleaning before winter arrives in the Mid Murray region. To help residents get out their tools and equipment, the Mid Murray Council is hosting free hard waste and green waste across the district during April. The Free Green Waste Disposal dates are Saturday, April 16 and Sunday, April 17. The council will accept green waste such as grass clippings, prunings, leaves, small branches up to 100mm in diameter. It will not accept commercial loads of materials, waste or hard rubbish, soil and proclaimed weeds such as rose, poplar, blackberry, gorse, olive, bridal creeper, kikuyu, couch and bamboo. During April there will also be free hard waste days at the Bowhill, Mannum and Morgan waste transfer sites. At these stations the council will accept household furniture and waste, building materials and green waste. It will not accept items such as tyres, asbestos, mattresses and ensembles, commercial contractor waste. Residents can use disposal methods such as rubbish bins, car boots, utes, and trailers up to level 8x5 or equivalent. Waste transported by trucks and commercial vehicles will not be taken. - Details: For transfer station locations and times or for more information visit https://www.mid-murray.sa.gov.au or call 8569 0100.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SUkaUM4U8ZKEJibA4PNjwE/d780c46e-2358-4e19-8f18-cd9eb0a6c4e5.jpg/r0_480_5184_3409_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg