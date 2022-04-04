news, local-news,

Ramblers kicked off their season with a win against the Bears at Meningie in round two of River Murray football. After a solid round one showing - knocking off the reigning premiers - Meningie looked favourites to win at home, but the Roosters had other ideas and played well from the start to claim their first win from their first game after having a bye in round one. The Roosters seem to always get up for the big matches and they played well for stalwart Jarrad Weyland who had his 305th game, breaking the Rambler Football Club game record. Tailem Bend were far too strong for Mypolonga in the Eagles' opening game. Lachie Thomas was the star, kicking eight goals on debut for Tailem Bend. In the other match - a night game at Johnstone Park - it was Imperials who started their 2022 campaign with a win against Mannum. The Blues got out to a handy lead before the match was stopped for some time as Imperial star Bradley Oats required attention for a broken leg. The Roos picked up after the stoppage, but the sting was out of the match and Imperials were victors. Best players: Tailem Bend - Lachlan Thomas, Benjamin Rossi, Josef Rack, Keelan White, Dale Finnie; Mypolonga - Jack Kluske, Clark Stegmeyer, Jack Wilkins, Todd Howson, Timothy Atkins Goal kickers: Tailem Bend - Lachlan Thomas 8, Connor Smelt 4, Charlie Fisher, Lachie Jones, Tom Starkey 2, Dale Finnie, Hamish Irwin, Benjamin Rossi 1 Best players: Meningie - Brad Thompson, Peter Reichelt, Jack Holliday; Rambler - Alfie Gollan, Connor Baker, Player, Keynan Harradine, Jarrad Weyland Goal kickers: Meningie - Darcy Spinks 3, Brad Thompson 2, Adam Terrell 1; Ramblers - Connor Baker 5, Keynan Harradine 2, Max Marchetti 2, Brayden McDonald 1 Best players: Imperial - Harley Montgomery, Samuel De Michele, Aidan Morrell, Louis De Michele, Dwayne Wilson; Mannum - Michael OMalley, Dylan Ribbons, Matthew Weistra, Harrison Hawkins, Mitchell Heward Goal kickers: Johnny Boras 3, Lucas Young 2, Noah Attrill-Podirsky 1, Samuel De Michele 1, Daniel Girdham 1, Brody Morrell 1

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/349UL7BCpUziK7ATXpUsYWe/8e74f400-8a8d-4ac5-a3e4-d7cdec77cfd7.jpg/r2_30_926_552_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

FOOTBALL: Imperials win night clash, Tailem, Ramblers too strong | GALLERY