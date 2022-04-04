news, local-news,

MURRAYLANDS artists - whether in 2D, 3D or photography - have the chance to see their creations presented in the Murray Bridge Regional Gallery. In addition, chosen works by our judge will be awarded prizes up to $1000. The Rotary Art Show has been in the Murray Bridge calendar for over 30 years beginning down-stairs with limited infrastructure in the Community Club (formerly Rowing Club). Over the years it has also been presented in the Town Hall and the Local Government Centre. Ultimately this Art Show was very much in the genesis of the Regional Art Gallery now its annual location. This superb facility in terms of presentation sets the Murray Bridge exhibition apart from many other community art shows. The 2021 Rotary Art Show had a very troubled life with gallery renovations and Covid restrictions delaying the opening. Ultimately the 2021 Show proved quite successful. The 2022 Art Show is to be presented in April and May while some constraints will remain we are confident we once again can present works to advantage and in a Covid safe way. Entry forms are now being mailed out to artists in our data base and further inquiries may be made through the Regional Gallery or the Rotary Art Show Murray Bridge web site at www.murraybridgeartshow.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/349UL7BCpUziK7ATXpUsYWe/2f3558cb-6733-4b9b-9322-5d6740e4130e.JPG/r0_459_4608_3063_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Rotary Art Show set to get underway in Murray Bridge